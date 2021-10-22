Yaya Mayweather Faces 20 Years in Prison for Stabbing of NBA YoungBoy’s Baby Mom

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

NBA YoungBoy is known for many things and has the music world on lock, but one thing he also has on lock is women! NBA YoungBoy’s romantic life is everything shy from normal. With multiple children and their mothers fighting over the 21-year-old Louisiana native, it’s actually quite complicated.

In April 2020, boxer Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya Mayweather was arrested for allegedly stabbing the one of NBA YoungBoy’s babymoms and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Yaya allegedly charged at the babymom with two knives, stabbing her twice and leaving her with several injuries that required emergency surgery. As Reported by Hot 97, she’s now facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

