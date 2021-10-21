Yung Miami’s Mom Shared A Throwback Jersey Dress Pic Of The Rapper And It’s Too Cute!

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Beauties, how many of you remember rocking your favorite throwback jersey dresses in middle school? You probably paired the look with your favorite, fresh pair of sneakers and your favorite pair of earrings and felt like you were the flyest kid in your entire friend group. Sound familiar?

Well, Yung Miami’s mom took us on a trip down memory lane when she shared an adorable throwback Thursday picture of the rapper rocking a super cute jersey dress when she was just a young adolescent. She paired the Boston Celtics jersey dress with her favorite pair of white sneakers, a matching NBA headband, and of course, her cell phone clipped on her hip. The adorable pic showed Yung Miami posing for the camera with one hand on her hip and full confidence, just knowing she was the coolest kid on the block with this outfit.

Check out the adorable pic below, courtesy of The Neighborhood Talk.

“Too cute always been a City Girl ,” one IG user commented on the adorable TBT while another said, “yea miami she been a baddie .” Other users joined in on the joke with Yung Miami’s mom, commenting, “So basically her mama the original city girl ,” and “it’s the phone on the hip for me caresha so funny.”

Too cute!

Beauties, which jersey dresses did you have?

