Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

We’re still a few weeks away from celebrating Dia De Los Muertos up in the barrio, but Nike is already unveiling a new collection that pays homage to the traditional holiday.

The new Dia De Muertos collection will feature remixed versions of the classic Nike Air Force 1 and Air Jordan 1 Mid‘s which features some vibrant orange and black colorways that will no doubt catch your eye from a few blocks away.

The colorway chosen is meant to “illustrate the sensation of Mictlán, the journey of nine levels that celebrates the infinite power of family connection with loved ones. The Air Force 1 features an embroidered Swoosh with colorful pigments and a Siempre Familia graphic is printed on the insole in remembrance to family members. The Air Jordan 1 presents a bright jaguar print, a multicolor embroidered Swoosh with an arrow, and the words Siempre and Familia stamped on each tongue.”

Aside from some pretty cool sneakers, the collection will also feature some tees, sweaters and a bomber jacket. The attire will be boasting the usual Nike graphics alongNike x Dia de Muertos with symbols borrowed from Mictlán, such as skull and bones and even the Xolo dog (the canine companion who guides souls through the afterlife).

That’s pretty dope.

The new Día de Muertos collection drops on October 24 on SNKRS in Mexico, followed by an October 26 drop on the Nike App in Mexico and eventually October 29 globally.

Check out pics of the collection below and let us know if you’ll be picking up an item or two in the comments section below.

Nike Dropping New ‘Dia De Muertos’ Collection [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: