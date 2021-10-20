Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Sources close to Lil Yachty are saying he has welcomed his first child, a babygirl.

Reports state that the rapper is now a father to his now and has a daughter.

As of now, there has been no word on who the mother of his child is, nor has he hinted to who the mother of his firstborn may be.

Sources close to Lil Boat have reportedly told TMZ that the he is officially a #GirlDad and had a new member aboard his sailing team, a newborn baby girl.

While many are just finding out about Yachty’s daughter, he apparently became a father over the past couple of weeks, following the birth of his reported first child in New York City.

Reports state that Lil Yachty is still in New York with mother and child.

Lil Yachty Reportedly Welcomes His First Child was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On Black America Web: