Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are giving fans more married couple goals to aspire to. They have starred in a new short film for their Tiffany & Co. partnership.

As spotted on Complex the celebrity duo are giving new meaning to the term Black excellence. Titled Date Night, the two minute long clip finds The Carters in the back seat of what is presumed luxury vehicle being chauffeured by a Mr. Monty. While the two are obviously dressed in black tie formal attire they opt for slices of New York pizza. They later pair the vibes with some champagne, Armand De Brignac of course. Their firstborn Blue Ivy also makes an appearance at the end joining the couple in what is truly a moment about family.

Old Hollywood glamour plays a big part in the cinematography and the brief storyline is a clear nod to the Breakfast At Tiffany’s. Additionally Paul Sanka’s classic ballad “Put Your Head On My Shoulders” adds another touch of elegance to the scene. Naturally Hov and Bey are adorned in some precious metals and stones. They both wear some signature pieces from Jean Schlumberger’s collection and the Bird on a Rock brooch can be spotted on Jay’s blazer lapel.

Back in August Tiffany & Co. announced that the powerhouse couple would star in its latest campaign celebrating modern love. Synonymous with the world’s greatest love stories since 1837, Tiffany’s debut of the “ABOUT LOVE” campaign marks the latest evolution of the luxury jeweler’s new creative direction. The campaign is the result of a close collaboration and a shared vision between both the Carters and Tiffany & Co.

You can see Date Night below.

Photo: Mason Poole

Beyoncé, Jay-Z Star In New Tiffany’s Short Film ‘Date Night’, Blue Ivy Steps In [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: