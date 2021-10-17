Arts & Entertainment
Solange’s Saint Heron To Launch Library That Amplifies The Work Of Black Creators

“These works expand imaginations and it is vital to us to make them accessible to students, and our communities for research and engagement,” said the songstress.

Songstress Solange has used her artistry and activism as avenues to uplift, and her latest project is centered on using literature as a source of empowerment. According to Variety, her platform Saint Heron is launching a free library that features the work of Black creatives.

The concept for the project was derived from Saint Heron’s collective mission to amplify the voices and stories of those who are often underrepresented. The library will harbor poignant, thought-provoking forms of expression by Black visionaries. Readers will be able to borrow books for 45 days when the library launches on Oct. 18.

The first collection of books will be curated by Rosa Duffy, who owns For Keeps Books, a bookstore and community reading room nestled in the heart of Atlanta. Some of the books featured in the collection are late legendary actress and writer Ruby Dee’s My One Good Nerve Rhythms, Rhymes, Reasons and The Meeting Point by Austin Clarke.

“The Saint Heron Library continues the work we have been building by preserving collections of creators with the urgency they deserve,” Solange said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Together we seek to create an archive of stories and works we deem valuable. These works expand imaginations, and it is vital to us to make them accessible to students, and our communities for research and engagement, so that the works are integrated into our collective story and belong and grow with us. I look forward to the Saint Heron library continuously growing and evolving and over the next decade, becoming a sacred space for literature and expressions for years to come.”

The first installment of the Saint Heron Library is being sponsored by the skincare company Aesop. News about the library comes nearly a month after the fifth anniversary of her critically acclaimed album A Seat at the Table.

