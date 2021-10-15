Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

All signs are pointing to the Certified Lover Boy wave starting to slow down. Doja Cat has officially surpassed Drake on Spotify to take the reigns as the most streamed rapper on Spotify.

As spotted on Rap-Up Magazine the Los Angeles, California native might be October’s new very own. According to the platform she has put the most numbers on the board for this calendar year for any rapper. On average Doja has enjoyed nearly 64 million streams per month versus Champagne Papi’s 63 million streams per month. Lil Nas X also had an impressive run but falling a bit short under the 6 God’s metrics. Even though she started making a name for herself on a national level in 2018 it seems Doja is just starting to hit her stride. Earlier this year she released her Planet Her album which spent three weeks at the number two slot on the Billboard 200 album charts and spawned several hit singles including “Kiss Me More”, “Need To Know” and “You Right”.

The overall charts are still commanded by Justin Bieber with 85 million streams on an average monthly basis. Ed Sheeran locked in the number two slot with 75 million and The Weeknd takes home the bronze medal with a little under 69 million. Other talent that cracked the top ten list include J Balvin, Ariana Grande, The Kid Laroi and Dua Lipa. Back in September Drake added another prestigious notch to his belt by being the most streamed album within a 24 hour period during the first day that Certified Lover Boy was released.



Doja Cat Edges Out Drake For Most Streamed Rapper On Spotify was originally published on hiphopwired.com

