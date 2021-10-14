Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B continues to live her very best life. For her birthday Offset gifted her a mansion in the Dominican Republic.

As spotted on Madam Noire the trend of Hip-Hop couples gifting each other land continues. This week the Bronx bombshell got a big surprise for her special day. At her Dancehall themed bash her husband the stop festivities to reveal his lavish present to his queen. Footage captured from the event shows him delivering the news in his signature delivery saying “I bought you a house in DR. Yessir that’s how we comin. Pool in the roof.” Naturally his announcement not only took her by surprise but everyone else in attendance.

Previously the “WAP” rapper had been urging the Migos member “to invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries” but he apparently didn’t see the vibes. She made sure to put some respect on his name in the caption when she shared the clip to social media. “Well, I was wrong,” she wrote. “I just can’t believe this! This was sooo amazing to me. For one, I’m so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talkin to you about it . Two, you don’t think my investment ideas are wack , and three, I love that you asked my dad to work with you on this. You and my dad (and [our newborn baby] ) are the most important men in my life and it makes me so happy that you guys are close and have your own bond and relationship.”

You can see the moment below.

Photo: Prince Williams

¿Qué lo que?: Offset Buys Cardi B A Mansion In The Dominican Republic For Her Birthday was originally published on hiphopwired.com

