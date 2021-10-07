Lil’ Kims Rocks Blue Bangs And We’re Here For It!

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Lil’ Kim is the pioneer of colorful, vibrant, and dramatic hairstyles and she continues to reinvent the trend every chance she gets! On Tuesday (October 5) the rap superstar revealed her latest hair color, navy blue, and set the Internet ablaze with her Instagram debut.

Rocking a long, high ponytail and thick bangs, the 47-year-old served face and body while showing off her new blue ‘do. She paired the look with a matching, navy blue bodysuit that featured sheer sleeves and leggings. She then rocked thigh-high leather boots and stiletto nails to set her look off right.

“ True Blueprint ,” she captioned the photo before tagging her MUA, @oliviasong, and hairstylist, @mscandypaint. She then tagged her stylist, whom she collaborated with on the look, writing, “Styled & designed by me and made by my partner @katerinalankova she’s my head designer and we’ll be giving u guys a sneak peek of my new clothing line soon.”

Check out the look below.

But blue wasn’t the only color the Queen Bee rocked this week on the ‘Gram. Earlier this week she opted for a red fire engine look, rocking a black and red, wavy wig with a matching black and red bodysuit. Similar to her blue look, she paired the ensemble with black leather boots that featured bright red laces.

And finally, she completed her fashionable color wheel by tapping into an all-green aesthetic, rocking a green and black wig and green and black latex bodysuit. For this look, she wore black combat boots that featured green knee-highs in different shades. “I could make a @sprite can disappear in my mouth ,” she captioned the photo set nodding to one of her popular rap lyrics. She then continued the caption, letting fans know that she and her team are putting together some LEWKS for her upcoming tour, writing “me and my team been putting these liquid latex outfits together for the tour for a month. Which color do you think I’m going to do next? ”

Well… what color should Lil’ Kim rock next!?

Don’t miss…

Lil Kim Proves She’s The Queen Of The Jungle In An Animal Print Ensemble At The Celebrate Biggie Concert

This Lil’ Kim Chanel Hairstyle Is Dripping With Swag And Will Make You Gag

Lil’ Kims Rocks Blue Bangs And We’re Here For It! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Black America Web: