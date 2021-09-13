Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend Bronx rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was set to showcase his talents to the UK, but instead of performing for fans across the pond, the “Swervin” rapper found himself behind bars.

The Grio is reporting that A Boogie was arrested by UK authorities before he was supposed to perform in London on Saturday afternoon. Though the charges still remain a mystery, A Boogie took to social media to state that he was handcuffed for something “I was accused of two years ago.”

What the hell was he accused of two years ago in the UK?!

Naturally, fans of the Bronx representative who attended the show at Wireless were disappointed, but the matter seems to be serious enough to have UK po-po pull up on A Boogie right before his set. A Boogie was released on bail, but no word on whether or not he’ll have to remain in the UK to face charges or if he’s on his way back home. We hope everything works out for him because we’re not sure how the Bronx rapper would be received in a British bing.

UPDATE: DJ Ominaya, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s official tour DJ, has confirmed the team has made it back to the United States in an exclusive statement to HipHopWired.com. “Minor accusation from a past show. We are back home safe and sound. Things will be resolved soon” he explained. Thank you London for the love! We will back and will be sure to give you a hell of a show!”

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & His Team Back In United States After London Arrest was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: