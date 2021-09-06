Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Made In America Festival went down smoothly this past weekend, but there’s always haters lurking. Bobby Shmurda had an object thrown at him while performing at the music festival in Philadelphia, and he went into the crowd to put hands on the alleged assailant.

Fortunately for Bobby, his team seems to have helped stop a parole violation.

Reports TMZ:

The recently prison-sprung rapper was caught on video Saturday night at the Made in America Festival in Philly … where he’s said to have made appearances throughout, but stopped short of performing himself that night. He is, however, scheduled to go Sunday. Before he could do that, though, he ran into trouble — which required him to be yanked back and dragged away by his team. Watch the clip … it’s crazy how close to a brawl he gets. As for why Bobby tried climbing beyond the stage barricade to reach a fan (or more) … eyewitnesses tell us someone chucked a water bottle at him during Meg Thee Stallion‘s performance, which sent him into a rage — and ended with him brushing shoulders with security.

Hopefully, for Bobby’s sake, nothing more becomes of this.

Recently, Shmurda dropped a new single called “No Time for Sleep,” marking his proper return to the game after his release from jail in February.

Bobby Shmurda Had Water Bottle Thrown At Him At MIA, Wanted That Fade was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: