A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Makes Money Showers Happen At NYC Strip Club

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is back to doing him. He apparently made it a night to remember at a Manhattan gentleman’s club earlier this week.

As spotted on Page Six the Bronx native made an appearance at New York City’s hottest strip club Sapphire. The “Look Back At It” rapper performed a couple songs and then made sure the party vibes kept going. According to a patron he cashed out and dropped several bands on some lucky dancers. “He bought 20 grand in singles and was throwing it to dancers in the crowd. It’s like everything he made on performing, he pretty much spent on dancers,” the unnamed sourced said.

Another partygoer revealed that he also inadvertently made everyone in the venue experience some laughter as well when he was making money showers happen. “He threw a brick of five grand and it landed on a girl’s head! It was quite funny … the crowd went crazy with all the money flying in the air” they said. Boogie wasn’t the only rapper present for the party. Also in the house was Nelly who is said to have come with Trey Songz. Travis Scott also made a modest appearance and stayed to his section all night and sent away several dancers.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is set to headline the 2021 HOT 97 Summer Jam concert on Sunday, August 22. DJ Ominaya, his tour DJ, detailed their enthusiasm in an official statement to HipHopWired. “Man. This is a surreal moment for us. We came from growing up in the Bronx and listening to HOT 97 now we are headlining the biggest concert in our hometown” he said. “Hard work pays off never give up on your dreams!”

