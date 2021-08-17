DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley ShowDL Hughley Show Trending

Cops Keep Getting Away With ‘Murder’ As Police Reform Legislation Languishes

Despite promised policing reform, delays continue as the legislation —viewed by many as a compromise — could be softened in the hope of attracting bipartisan support.

Over a year after the international protests following George Floyd and Breonna Taylor’s killings, criminal justice reform and police accountability remain essentially the same. The promise of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act remains unfulfilled, as a bipartisan negotiation team has stalled.  

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

According to Politico, Sens. Cory Booker, Tim Scott, and Rep. Karen Bass may be moving toward an agreement less than what was originally promised. The update suggests any change to qualified immunity could be off the table. 

Qualified immunity refers to a doctrine generally used to excuse police misconduct. It creates a high burden to overcome to hold individual police accountable for their actions.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE DL HUGHLEY SHOW LIVE FROM 3-7PM ET

Democrats in Congress seem to be tinkering around the edges instead of passing bold reforms, allowing for public safety to become politicized. After months of being baited into a race to prove who loves the police more, Booker and other Democrats caved to a recent Republican ploy that would punish cities that seek to reinvest excessive police expenditures into other needed programs. 

Recently, officials found the killing of Kevin Peterson, a 21-year-old Black man killed by Clark County police, was justified.  Peterson was shot in the back after police attempted to apprehend him. In a stunning turn of events, the local prosecutor held the police didn’t have to wait for Peterson to attempt to use a weapon; his running could justify deadly force. 

This is just one of many examples of deference to police judgment without real interrogation of the reasonableness of such actions. Local news reported the family’s frustration with the outcome.

“Our laws do not allow an officer to shoot a suspect for running away,” family attorney Mark Lindquist said in a statement obtained by the outlet. “In his own interview, Deputy Anderson admits he shot Kevin because he wasn’t obeying commands and wouldn’t stop running. The deputy says, ‘I kinda just drew the line in the sand … I’ve given suspect enough commands. If he takes another step, I’m gonna shoot him.’” 

Sign up for our newsletter:

Officers kill, often without impunity, and are shielded by a legal system that considers all behavior reasonable as the default.  

While federal legislation drags on, local groups like Mass Liberation Arizona and the African American Roundtable in Milwaukee push for accountability in their respective cities. The Liberate MKE campaign is pushing for community input in the upcoming city budget to have more equitable expenditures on needed community services like health care. 

Members of Mass Liberation Arizona raised issues with the limited scope of a Department of Justice investigation that does not also consider impropriety of the local prosecutor.

“The absence of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office in this investigation and the collusion between MCAO and PPD is a glaring omission,” read a statement from the organization. “Maricopa County Attorney, Allister Adel, and her office’s unconstitutional and malicious prosecution of its political opponents are integral to any investigation of misconduct by law enforcement in Phoenix. It is the unholy union between these two agencies that has terrorized communities and is at the heart of the complaints the DOJ is here to investigate.”

A week after the investigation was announced, the Phoenix ABC affiliate broke the news that the Phoenix police trumped up charges to harass protestors claiming they were involved in gang activity when there was no such evidence.

A group of former and current prosecutors wrote a letter to President Joe Biden requesting he prioritize pledged prosecutorial reforms. As reported by the Associated Press, this group stressed that the conversations around criminal justice reform had not addressed the role of prosecutors nearly enough.

“We haven’t seen a national focus on the work of local prosecutors, who were in many ways the driver of damage that has been done over the decades, but in many ways in recent years in isolated jurisdictions are the source of reform and inspiration,” Miriam Aroni Krinsky, founder and executive director of the group Fair and Just Prosecution and also a former federal prosecutor, said in an interview. 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Police killings 2020

113 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

112 photos Launch gallery

113 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 113 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

113 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 11:30 a.m. ET, July 20, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict in April. One glaring example of that truth came Friday night in Maryland when cops gunned down Ryan LeRoux, a 21-year-old Black man who was killed in a McDonald's parking lot under questionable circumstances that cast doubt on the police narrative. https://twitter.com/SilverCoalition/status/1417310874650480642?s=20 Four Montgomery County police officers responded by firing a total of 24 shots at LeRoux "over the course of several seconds," the Washington Post reported, because they said he had a gun. His father said LeRoux's gun was legally owned. There is no evidence that LeRoux wielded the gun, let alone threatened the police with it. In fact, it's unclear what prompted the police to use deadly force if their lives were not threatened. LeRoux's father said he was shown about 25 minutes of bodycam video that police have said is too dark and "very difficult to see," effectively allowing them to control the narrative of the shooting. Nevertheless, police have also said they "believe" the footage shows LeRoux brandishing the gun. “So far, they have been unable to prove to me that my son raised a gun,” Paul LeRoux said. “They have not proved to me that Ryan showed any reason to justify the amount of lethal force.” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has called for a full investigation into the shooting that was allegedly prompted by LeRoux refusing to move his car from the McDonald's drive-thru. Police have said LeRoux "was not cooperative,” which ultimately led to "a use of force resulting in Mr. LeRoux behind [sic] shot by the officers.” LeRoux's name joins a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

Cops Keep Getting Away With ‘Murder’ As Police Reform Legislation Languishes  was originally published on newsone.com

Close