Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The people have spoken. According to a recent study Travis Scott was voted the most influential person according to the culture.

As spotted on HipHopDX Cactus Jack may now add a very unique notch on his belt. Complex recently ran a study where their staff asked individuals ranging from the ages of 18 to 34 across the country who they believed holds the most weight when it comes to influencing the culture. While there were several names that were mentioned they put the most respect on La Flame’s name.

Those who responded pointed to several factors for selecting Scott as their choice including his ongoing community efforts, his style, business partnerships and more. “It’s that Kardashian-Jenner effect,” 28-year-old Fallon in Texas said. Another survey participant pointed to the rapper’s versatility. “He has a mad range of influence across all kinds of subjects. He isn’t just limited to one or two.”

While he hasn’t released a solo album in almost three years the “Sicko Mode” MC has stayed relevant in other ways. In 2020 he partnered with McDonald’s to curate his own signature meal. Additionally he recently made history by curating a collection for Dior.

You can see the announcement by Complex below.

Photo: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

New Study Names Travis Scott As Most Influential Person In The World was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: