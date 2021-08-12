Craig Adams, a Houston trainer, and Beyoncé’s former bodyguard, has died from COVID-19.
Tina Lawson shared the news on Instagram, saying, “Craig was a fitness trainer and was healthy. This is only the latest of many friends and family that were lost to COVID.”
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
She also said, “He became a part of the touring, and he was security for awhile. If you knew Craig, he just always had a smile on his face. Always was positive … I’ve never heard him say one negative thing about anybody, even when they deserved it. He was just a good, honest guy.”
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Candace Owens Doesn’t Trust Fauci, Says She ‘Proud’ to Not Be Vaccinated Against COVID
- T-Pain Compares Working With Chris Brown & Tory Lanez To Women Who Pick The Wrong Men
- Erykah Badu Apologies To The Obamas For Being A “Terrible Guest” By Filming Barack’s Private 60th Birthday Party
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Former Bodyguard & Trainer of Beyoncé Dies of COVID-19 was originally published on rnbphilly.com