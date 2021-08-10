Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Never let it be said that Lupe Fiasco isn’t committed to the artful aspect of Hip-Hop. The latest example? He set out to put together a new album in 24 hours while sharing the process online.

The Chicago rapper known for his agile lyrical prowess has been quite busy within the past few weeks. He’s uploaded a bunch of freestyles to YouTube, laid down over several classic beats from Kendrick Lamar, Dipset and Jadakiss. This is in addition to verbally sparring with his former podcast co-host Royce Da 5’9.

Late Monday morning (August 9), Lupe went on Twitter to announce that he was setting out to create an entire new album from scratch in a 24-hour period, writing “1 song in…9 to go.”

His mention of “Stack” is a shoutout to Stack Bundles, the rapper from Queens, New York that was tragically murdered in 2007. From that point on, he issued a series of tweets for fans to check in on his progress towards completing his first full-length album since Drogas Wave in 2018. Since then he’s released two EPs, TAPE TAPE and House.

Outside of the initial tweet and those following thereafter, Lupe Fiasco didn’t give much out in the way of details about production and if there were any possible guest verses. However, it looks he might’ve hit the wall from the looks of his last tweet about the new project. In it, he has promised to share more about the entire venture in a future Q&A session, stating that he “learned a LOT” and looked on his attempt as a “veritable roller coaster of high level athletic intellectualism…” If anything, there’s a certainty that the Food & Liquor MC has put together a couple of songs that will fit well in his catalogue that the fans will hear sooner than later.

Lupe Fiasco Live Tweets About Recording a New Album In 24 Hours was originally published on hiphopwired.com

