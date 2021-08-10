Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Erica Mena’s public relationships have been known to get messy from time to time so when she and Safaree Samuel’s marriage went from happy to hostile, no one was really surprised things went left.

Now TMZ is reporting that Erica is blaming Safaree’s alleged cheating heart for causing her to take out her anger on some of his personal items including bleaching his sneaker collection valued at $30K and giving his motorcycles custom “paint jobs” just to get back at him. After Safaree asked the judge to hold Mena in contempt for violating their domestic relations order, the Love & Hip Hop reality star justified her actions by claiming Safaree pushed her over with “numerous acts of infidelity.”

Yeah, that probably won’t hold up in court, but you never know.

“Erica’s already trying to clean up the mess she caused — in the docs, she says she’s already sent Safaree a cool $4,000 to cover at least some of the damage.”

“Something tells us he won’t be satisfied with that dollar figure though. As we first reported … Safaree claims Erica did $30,000 worth of damage by pouring bleach on his high-end sneakers, and cutting the laces. He said she went off while she was 8 months pregnant, and 2 days after she’d filed for divorce.”

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned forreal. Maybe he should’ve watched her first few seasons on Love & Hip Hop Love & Hip Hop before putting a ring on it. Just sayin.’

Needless to say we doubt there’ll be any reconciliation in their relationship, but hopefully they’ll at the very least be able to co-parent for the sake of the kids.

Erica Mena Says Safaree’s Infidelity Caused Her To Damage His Personal Property was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: