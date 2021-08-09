DaBaby Deletes Instagram Apology For Homophobic Rant

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

DaBaby found himself the target of rampant criticism after unleashing an ill-advised homophobic rant at the recent Rolling Loud Miami concert, which has led to a number of the rapper’s opportunities getting eliminated. After delivering what appeared to be a sincere apology for the rant and for doubling down on those stances, the North Carolina rapper has deleted the apology that was posted via his Instagram page.

Just under a week ago, the rapper born Jonathan Kirk offered an apology to his fans via his Instagram page that seemingly signaled that he was back on the right track. However, fans who went to DaBaby’s Instagram page Sunday (August 8) were shocked to see that the poster no longer existed. It isn’t publicly known why DaBaby deleted the post nor have we heard any statements from his reps on the matter either.

After initially catching flak, DaBaby defiantly pushed back against the flurry of comments, which sparked a number of festivals to drop him from the lineup. On August 2, DaBaby issued the apology and it was assumed the matter was on the mend.

Until the rapper clarifies why he deleted the apology, it will largely be a mystery.

Photo: Getty

