Praise In The Park Flyaway Contest

The Willie Moore Jr. Show is hooking you up with a chance to win some money and a trip to Atlanta for an annual Praise In The Park concert!

Listen daily at 7:25AM EST for the “Question of the Day” and be the 25th caller with the correct answer to win $100 of Willie’s Ca$h! Caller 25 will automatically qualify for a grand prize trip for two to attend Praise In The Park.

CONTEST RULES

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Also On Black America Web: