City Girls Up: Yung Miami Posts & Deletes Video of Herself Sitting On Diddy’s Lap Fueling Dating Rumors

We might have accidentally gotten the confirmation we needed that Diddy and Yung Miami are indeed dating.

Yung Miami’s fans and Instagram follower’s eyebrows perked up when a video of herself sitting on Diddy’s lap enjoying some of his Deleon Tequila popped up in her IG stories.

The video didn’t live on her stories for too long leaving many to believe that it was meant for the eyes of her friends lucky enough to be in her close friend’s circle. A source close to the situation told Page Six says that Diddy is the “perfect fit” for the rapper whose real name is Caresha Brownlee.

Per Page Six:

A source told Page Six, “Sean is known for dating young beautiful women and the City Girls mantra is to only date men with money or it is just a waste of your time.

“Caresha has her own money, but she wants someone to ‘match her fly’ and treat her to the lifestyle that she has become accustomed to. So a boss like Diddy is a perfect fit.”

Diddy (51), has been linked to Yung Miami (27) after he was spotted holding her hand at the lavish pandemic birthday party for Quality Control CEO Pierre “PEE” Thomas. Just recently Combs spoke about his past relationships with Jennifer Lopez, and Kim Porter in his cover feature for Vanity Fair. He shared that he believes that Porter would have finally convinced him to settle down.

“And so, you know, I had to start to deal with it when I lost Kim. ’Cause I was like, man, you had it. I’m not saying I would do any of it differently. God willing — I would have had more time. I look at my life as I got a second chance. I’m on my second mountain,” he told Vanity Fair.

Maybe Brother Love will speak on and finally confirm he is dating Yung Miami on his upcoming album slated for a Sept. 24 release, AfroTech reported.

