For days it’s been rumored that Kanye West was preparing to drop his new album Donda any day now and after a listening session it seems like Yeezy is ready to unleash his latest project on the masses, live.

In a now deleted tweet, Kanye’s day one, Consequence revealed that Mr. West was planning on performing the whole album at this weekend’s upcoming Rolling Loud festival in Miami. Posting what seems to be a sketch from Kanye himself showing the date and three pyramids, Con wrote “DONDA Experience Rolling Loud Miami, FL 07.25.21 Via KW Summer ’21.”

This would mark Kanye’s first onstage appearance since 2019 when Kanye took his Sunday Service show to Coachella when he was out here getting right with the Lord and pledging his support to MAGA country.

Though Kanye’s yet to drop any material from his latest project, those who’ve heard it have stated that it’s indeed some potent work and have revealed that it’s boasting a number of guest artists including Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Pusha-T, and Griselda amongst many others. The only thing we’ve gotten from Donda is the rumored album cover which was designed by French-born artist Louise Bourgeois, who died in 2010. Y’all know Kanye be doing some next ish like this with his stuff.

Looks like the Rolling Loud crowd is gonna be in for one helluva weekend.

Kanye West Set To Perform ‘Donda’ At Rolling Loud Festival This Weekend was originally published on hiphopwired.com

