Taking a break from social media is common these days, but Wale has recently stated that he’s stepping away from social media because he’s “extremely sick.”

The D.C. rapper shared the news via his Instagram Stories, revealing that in his current condition he can’t even muster up any energy to check text messages or phone calls. He elaborated further on his Twitter account.

“I am out of commission. I been extremely sick since Saturday,” Wale wrote. “I’ve missed many calls and texts. Thank you to everybody who called with genuine concern. I ain’t sure how long I’ll be down but this shit ain’t slight.”

There is no word as to what illness the “Lotus Flower Bomb” rapper was stricken with. Wale did go on to say that his management team will be running his social media accounts going forward. “Soon as I can come back strong, I’ll be back strong,” he wrote.

Prior to this news, Wale was putting together a solid run leading up to Folarin 2, his latest album which is slated to be released this year, and his first album since Wow…That’s Crazy which dropped in 2019.

That album made the top ten on the Billboard 200 chart that year, powered by his lead single “On Chill” with Jeremih. This year, he was featured on EarthGang’s track “Options” and featured on Nigerian actor and artist Rotimi’s track “In My Bed” amid releasing a couple of singles. Wale’s last post on Instagram featured him promoting the new album by rocking several designer outfits.

Here’s hoping that Wale recovers and maintains his health enough to thrive and get back to the studio soon.

Wale Tells His Fans That He’s “Extremely Sick”, Goes On Social Media Hiatus was originally published on hiphopwired.com

