WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 14, 2021: George Floyd Policing Act — Fight Against Voter Suppression — Prison Over Mask Dispute

1. Politicians Work to Keep George Floyd Policing Act Alive
What You Need To Know:
Almost one month after missing the deadline announced by President Joe Biden to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, Democrats and Republicans continue working on a compromise bill continues.
2. Attorney General Garland Vows Fight Against Voter Suppression
What You Need To Know:
Attorney General Merrick Garland is increasing efforts to fight Republican-led state legislatures unyielding efforts to impose additional voting restrictions.
3. Coronavirus Update: Man Goes to Prison for 10 Years Over Mask Dispute
What We Need To Know:
A Des Moines, Iowa man has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for a fight over a mask dispute last year.
4. Teen Who Recorded Floyd’s Arrest, Death Wins Pulitzer Nod
What You Need To Know:
The teenager who pulled out her cellphone and began recording when she saw George Floyd being pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer was given a special citation by the Pulitzer Prizes on Friday for her video that helped to launch a global movement to protest racial injustice.
5. Prada Leans On Diversity Council For Representation Following Blackface Crisis
What You Need To Know:
Italian fashion house Prada (1913.HK -2.11%) is deepening its commitment to diversity while increasing representation within the luxury fashion industry through new internship programs aimed at designers of color.