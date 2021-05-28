‘9th Grade I’m Coming’: Georgia Football Player Goes Viral for Being 6’5″, 265-Pounds in the 8th Grade (Video)

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

To the high school football players in Georgia who must face Manchester High at some point next season, we’re sending our thoughts and prayers now.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Justus Terry – all 6-foot-5, 260 pounds of him – went viral this week after tweeting a photo of himself flexing and stating he’s ready to enter … the 9th grade. That’s right, all of that in the photo is just 14 years old.

“After tonights workout I’m ready to start my freshman year at Manchester High School! 9th Grade Im Coming,” Terry wrote on Twitter.

Twitter had a field day with its responses and memes.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Terry, a defensive end and tight end, was recognized in December as the No. 1 athlete in middle school, and will suit up this fall for the Manchester High Blue Devils. Let the prayer circle begin for the poor souls who will line up against him.

Also On Black America Web: