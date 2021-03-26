Kim Decided To Divorce Kanye After He Called Her A “White Supremacist”?

After what seemed like years of rumors that Kim Kardashian was planning on divorcing Kanye West, a few weeks ago she finally pulled the trigger decided it was about time to split from her embattled hubby of 6 years.

Though there were many instances to point to that might’ve pushed Kim over the edge to finally take that jump to divorce court, Buzzfeed is reporting that Kanye “MAGA” West calling her a “white supremacist” was the straw that broke the camel’s back. According to them the up coming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will detail how Kim was already at her wits end when Kanye began his erratic and often controversial behavior a few years back and how things unfolded before their divorce proceedings.

Things really started to deteriorate between the two when Kanye West revealed that Kim had been contemplating aborting her pregnancy to North West at an unhinged Presidential campaign rally in South Carolina last year, but it was when Kanye West called her momager, Kris Jenner, and herself “white supremacists” on Twitter that proved to be the nail in the coffin of Kimye.

Khloé’s BFF Malika comes over in support of the family and decides now is an appropriate time to jokingly ask Kim when she’ll be first lady.

Kim somehow manages to avoid asking Malika if she’s ever successfully read a room before and instead responds by saying that she’s barely holding on to her sanity.

While many people will point out that the Kardashian clan are Armenian-Americans so they can’t possibly be white supremacists, there are a lot of people of color who subscribe to white nationalist ideology. Not saying they do, but just saying that you don’t have to be white to be a white supremacist. Heck, even Kanye himself comes off as a Trumpian “Proud Boy,” or something.

Given the state of their struggle, we doubt that Kim and Kanye will make amends anytime soon, but we doubt she’ll have a shortage of celebrity suitors going forward. Kanye on the other hand, he might have to find himself on the far-right side of Christian Mingle to find a woman willing to ride with him until the apocalypse or something.

