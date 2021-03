Using what God gave you never rang more true for Cynthia Jackson who is using her gifts and inquiries to create inspirational brands the whole family can enjoy.

The Atlanta pastor and entrepreneur is the founder of Tiny, Tots & Tikes which produces inspirational wall decals and more for children, and Touchdown Through Faith, which is a faith/football subscription box for adults that shares inspirational messages through football analogies. Hear more about it in the interview up top!

Merging Lifestyle & Faith: Cynthia Jackson Discusses How Personal Experiences Inspired Her Christian Brand was originally published on getuperica.com

