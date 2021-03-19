Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Okay sneakerheads, now is your chance to own a gang of pairs of the rarest Air Jordan’s and Air Force 1’s to ever grace God’s green earth, but it will undoubtedly cost you an arm, a leg, and possibly a few organs… but damnit it’s worth it.

Sotheby‘s is currently holding a Scarce Air auction which consists of 50 of the most sought after and even forgotten grails that are basically “Friends & Family” releases that the general public will never be able to get their hands on. Ever. From the Nike Air Force 1 Entourage x Undefeated x Fukijama Gold to the metallic gold OVO Air Jordan 11’s that Drake can proudly call his own, the sneakers up for grabs here are the stuff of legends.

Other notable and incredible pieces include the Eminem “Encore” Air Jordan 4’s, Air Jordan 1 “Shinedown”, and even a sample of the Air Yeezy 2 “Mismatch” that never went into production. Will Nike EVER retro the Air Yeezy line? We still waiting on those.

Rumored pieces to the collection meanwhile include the green Air Jordan 4 “Wahlburger,” purple Travis Scott Air Jordan 4’s, and black Eminem Air Jordan 4 “Carhartt.”

Most if not all of these sneakers demand north of $10,000 so if you multiply that by 50, you’re looking at a collection that will fetch at least a half a million dollars. Lord only knows who’s going to be walking away in some rare air but we doubt it’ll be DJ Khaled as that man probably has every pair in his collection already. Must be good to be Khaled. He’s the best.

Check out Sotheby’s post below and let us know if you’d be willing to bid on these if you was balling outta control.

Sotheby’s Auctioning 50 Pairs of The Rarest Nikes In The World was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: