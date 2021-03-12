Woman Who Coughed On Uber Driver Arrested & Charged With Assault

This past Sunday and Uber driver in San Francisco found himself being assaulted and coughed on after some unruly women took issue with his request for them to wear their face masks while riding in his car.
Well, those women are now facing charges as authorities have already taken one into custody while another has turned herself in. TMZ is reporting that Malaysia King has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department. King is seen in the video wearing a red mask and amping up the situation and telling the driver he was going to get “beat down.” Truth be told, the three women together look like they could’ve given the man a universal the way they were acting. Just sayin.’
As for the other passengers, authorities already have a beat on one of them.
