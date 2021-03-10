Tariq AKA Michael Rainy Jr. Thinks Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Sold Out For VERZUZ Sale

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

As the news of the sale of the VERZUZ platform to Triller continues to ignite conversations throughout the industry, some people are viewing the move negatively. Michael Rainey Jr. was one such critic, calling VERZUZ creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland “sellouts” but the pair parried the young actor’s jab with facts.

“Can’t ever just have something of our own. It’s always about the money… Cool move but these n*ggas still sellouts,” Rainey reportedly wrote via his @Whereis22 Instagram page and serves as a hub for his music career happenings, as reported by AllHipHop. Hollywood Unlocked screen-capped the dig from Rainey, along with responses from Timbo and Swizz letting it be known that they own stake in Triller.

“But we own Triller,” Timbaland responded with a crying laughing and shrug emoji. Swizz added, “We own everything tell who done that.”

By way of an exclusive report, Billboard detailed the new agreement between VERZUZ and Thriller, which has Swizz and Timbaland joining Triller’s management operations and will spread out some of their equity stake among the 43 individuals who already appeared on the VERZUZ platform.

“There is no more disruptive and innovative brand in music today than Verzuz,” Bobby Sarnevesht, executive chairman and co-owner of Triller, offered in a statement. “Both Triller and Verzuz share the ‘artist first, music first’ vision. We view this acquisition as more of a partnership than an acquisition, as Swizz, Timbaland and the other 43 artists who are all becoming shareholders and partners in Triller Verzuz from this day forward become our voice.”

Salute to both Triller and VERZUZ on the new deals.

