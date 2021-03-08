Fans might be pushing this a little too far. If you’ve been following Dani Leigh’s IG like I have then you would know that she always has a little gut here and there. But then again who doesn’t.
Dani was out at a shoe store to meet fans according to thejasminebrand.com in a few videos Dani is seen in her summer dress and sneakers with a little belly. Fans quickly assumed that she might be pregnant by the rapper, Da Baby, remember they broke up weeks ago. It is possible that the two might have made a child together. But like I said earlier she is probably just bloated.
In other photos on her page, she is seen in the same outfit but there is no belly. So pump your brakes, she looks great btw!
Tiffany Haddish’s Style Is Evolving
Tiffany Haddish’s Style Is Evolving
1. Tiffany Haddish In Mônot
1 of 5
2. Tiffany Haddish In Alberta Ferretti
2 of 5
3. Tiffany Haddish In Prabal Gurung
3 of 5
4. Tiffany Haddish In Club Monaco
4 of 5
5. Tiffany Haddish In Veronica Beard
5 of 5
The Latest:
- Kelly Rowland’s JustFab Shoe Collection Is All About Comfort
- A Bearded And Grilled Up Kofi Siriboe Is Doja Cat’s ‘Streets’ Man Candy And Twitter Is In Its Feelings
- Teyana Taylor Gave Birth To The Same Beautiful Baby Twice, And We’re In Love [PHOTOS]
- Halle Bailey Claps Back At Mathew Knowles’ For Comments About Sister Chloe Bailey —“I Ride For My Sister Till The End”
- Vanessa Bryant Wins Case To Obtain Names Of Deputies Who Allegedly Shared Kobe Crash Photos
- Brandy To Star In ABC’s Hip Hop Drama Pilot “Queens”
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 9, 2021: Case Against Trump — Biden’s New Executive Orders — Vaccinated Guidelines
- Hundreds Line Up For Westside Gunn’s Buffalo Kids Store Grand Opening
- Looney Tunes Character Pepe Le Pew Called Out For Perpetuating Rape Culture, Scene Axed From “Space Jam 2”
- Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation Feeds Thousands Of Families In Houston
DaniLeigh Spotted With What Appears To Be A Baby Bump was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com