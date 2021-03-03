Federal Judge Grants Kodak Black Permission To Travel

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

After a few years of missing out on Kodak Black shows, fans will finally be able to witness, and possibly catch COVID-19, as he’s has been given permission to travel across the states for work purposes only.

TMZ is reporting that the Trump-pardoned rapper was granted permission by a federal judge to travel across state lines for the sake of his career, but of course, Kodak will have to let authorities know exactly where he’s going. What, y’all thought because of his orange pardon he’d be able to do whatever the hell he pleased? Well, you’re not alone because we sort of thought so too.

According to the legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the judge says KB has to provide a full itinerary to his probation officer, including where he’ll be staying during the travel. Naturally, he’ll also have to keep his nose clean while out and about.

Hoping to get the green light for this move, Black’s lawyers explained that Kodak was still committed to continuing his charitable work, noting the scholarship he set up in the name of one of the Parkland victims, Meadow Pollack. It seems to have worked as the judge cleared the move and will allow Kodak to get back on his grizzly and move “freely” across the U.S.

Kodak’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, tells TMZ that in addition to the philanthropy, Kodak will also be attending to his music biz as well. We’re told he might be looking to book some concert appearances — when that’s possible again — and record label meetings.

Kodak and Bow Wow are about to hold some super-spreader events especially since states like Texas and Mississippi are opening up their states fully in a few days even though the pandemic is still raging lowkey.

Ever since getting out of prison, Kodak Black’s been living it up. From turning up with Lil Yachty to getting engaged to his wifey, Mello Rackz, the Florida star been making up for the time he lost to his prison stint.

Hopefully, he keeps himself outta trouble once he’s out and about on the road.

