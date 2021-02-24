DC To Debut Its LatinX Superhero On The Big Screen, ‘The Blue Beetle’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

While Disney+ seems to be successfully building around the Marvel Cinematic Universe with series such as WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and She-Hulk down the line, HBO Max is trying to figure out it’s own DCEU and are looking to appeal to audiences in new and diverse ways.

With Zack Snyder’s Justice League readying for deployment and franchises like The Green Lantern and Justice League Dark coming to the new streaming service, HypeBeast is reporting that Warner Bros. is now looking to get production started on a new superhero, the Blue Beetle. The film will be the first time that a LatinX-lead will be cast as a superhero in a DC film.

If you’re unfamiliar, Blue Beetle is Jaime Reyes, a Mexican-American teen who gets his powers after finding the Scarab, an alien artifact. Whenever he falls asleep, the Scarab attaches to his spine gives him body armor and superpowers.

To help keep the film rooted in the Latino vibe, Latinx director Angel Manuel Soto has been tapped to helm the film while Latinx writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer is penning the script. Given the amount of Latinos involved in this film you know that the Craft Service food is going to be next level. We’re expecting platanos, tostones, tortillas, arroz con pollo—all that good sh*t.

We lowkey expect this film to thrive in the barrio while bombing in MAGA country, though. Just saying.

No word on when to expect the film to hit theaters/HBO Max but when it does it will be interesting to see if it takes place in the same world where Ben Affleck’s Batman and Superman faced off or where Robert Pattinson’s caped crusader stalks the night. Either way it will be exciting to see Blue Beetle doing his thing on a cinematic level. Lord knows the Latino community needs this after 4 years of being scapegoated as rapists, murderers and drug dealers by a certain orange-hued racist.

