MTV Is Reuniting The Original Cast Of ‘The Real World: New York’ With New Show

Next month, MTV’s “The Real World” is returning to television as part of ViacomCBS’s launch of their streaming service Paramount Plus. The iconic show will reunite the OG cast of the first season with brand new episodes for their new show “The Real World Homecoming: New York.”

Engadget reports that the reboot’s first season will film the original seven roommates in the same Soho loft where they first met back in 1992. The show will debut on the streaming platform on March 4.

“In the multi-episode docuseries, the original seven strangers will revisit the shocking moments and explosive issues that transpired during the historic season and discuss how they parallel in today’s social climate,” the media conglomerate said in their press release. “After spending decades apart, viewers will reconvene with New York housemates Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies, and Kevin Powell to find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling and to find out, once again, what happens when they stop being polite… and start getting real.”

If you remember, Heather B. stood out as the young hip-hop artist signed to Boogie Down Productions, who was eager to get her career started. She’s since found her place as co-host of Sway in the Morning on SiriusXM assisting Sway Calloway — a fellow MTV alumn — with celebrity interviews on satellite radio.

Back in the day, Kevin Powell was a budding journalist who initiated heated conversations about racism, police brutality, and other charged issues that continues to plague Black people 30 years since his debut appearance on the show. He’s gone on to carve out an impressive career as an activist, writer for major publications, and author of 14 books. He was also a Democratic candidate for Congress in Brooklyn, New York, that one time.

The announcement is apart of ViacomCBS’s relaunch of Paramount Plus, a rebrand of their existing streaming service CBS All Access. The move incorporates all of its brands (Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, CBS, Paramount) to stream shows that will compete against Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, Apple, WarnerMedia, NBCUniversal, and Disney.

Essentially, subscribers will have access to a variety of shows, including “Love & Hip Hop,” “Love Island,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “The Amazing Race,” “The Challenge,” “Big Brother,” “Jersey Shore” and more.

The franchise reboot celebrates MTV’s 40th anniversary this year, which is pretty sad considering how unimaginative its programming has been within the last decade.

“The Real World” was a trailblazing reality show that captivated generations over a span of multiple decades. For its time, it uniquely documented how 20-somethings tackle HIV/AIDS, race, gender, religion, and orientation during a time when scripted television was king.

Today, viewers who turn to the network are bound to run into a marathon of “Ridiculousness” for the unforeseeable future. You literally hate to see it.

