Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Crown Royal has linked up with the forthcoming Coming 2 America sequel and have included design royalty in the mix. Iconic costume designer Ruth E. Carter was tapped to create a limited-edition Crown Royal x Coming 2 America pack for the whisky brand.

The work of the Oscar-winning Costume Designer resonated with Crown Royal, which plans to celebrate heroes of the Black community throughout Black History Month and beyond. In case you’re unfamiliar, Carter’s handiwork can also be seen in Marvel’s Black Panther. Or, you might recognize her handiwork in a gang of Spike Lee films including School Daze, Do The Right Thing, Mo’ Better Blues, Jungle Fever, and Malcolm X. Her impeccable eye for bold colors and timely fashion in her costume design always help convey engaging stories she’s become a part of and has made her world-renowned.

As for Crown Royal x Coming 2 America, the limited-edition pack features a bottle of Crown Royal Fine De Luxe Blended Canadian Whisky which comes dripped in regal purple and gold-stitched jacquard bag. The bag and colors are a nod to the royal roots of Crown Royal. Also, each bottle arrives nestled in collector’s edition Coming 2 America packaging that includes a take on the sash Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem character wears in the film.

Available in select locations, the pack will cost you a rather reasonable $24.99. Check out detailed photos of the Crown Royal x Coming 2 America packaging below.

Coming 2 America will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 5.

Ruth E. Carter Designs Crown Royal x Coming 2 America Limited-Edition Pack was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: