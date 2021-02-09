Mary Wilson Of The Supremes Dies At 76

Founding member of ‘The Supremes’, Mary Wilson has suddenly passed away.
Her longtime friend and publicist, Jay Schwartz told CNN in a public statement that she passed away suddenly on the evening of Feb. 8.
Wilson co-founded The Supremes alongside Diana Ross and Florence Ballard at 15-years-old in Detroit. They would later become trailblazers for Motown Records in the 1960s.
Barry Gordy made a statement on the passing of Wilson saying, “The Supremes were always known as the ‘sweethearts of Motown’ … I was always proud of Mary. She was quite a star in her own right and over the years continued to work hard to boost the legacy of The Supremes. Mary Wilson was extremely special to me. She was a trailblazer, a diva, and will be deeply missed.”
The singer passed away in her Las Vegas home. She was 76.
