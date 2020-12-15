Barack Obama has proven once again why he will always be our forever president. President No. 44 recently pointed to one of Hip-Hop’s biggest talent as inspiration.
As spotted on HipHopDX, the former politician recently sat down with the folks at ATTN:. The feature is a five-part video series where Mr. Obama highlights important themes in his new memoir, A Promised Land.
On Friday (Dec. 11), the trailer was released and he shared that he relied on Hip-Hop music to keep him going when he served as President of the United States. The clip shows him seated reading from the book
”In my new book, A Promised Land, I share the story of what inspired me to pursue public service and the ups and downs in my first few years of my presidency, but I wanted to share some of the most important moments with you. That’s why I’m teaming up with ATTN: for a new series talking about some of the biggest moments that defined those years for me”. Obama said.
“When I needed inspiration on the presidential campaign, I often turned to music,” Obama continued, reading a passage from his book. “It was that got my head in the right place” Not just Eminem but JAY-Z’s ‘My 1st Song.’”
Naturally, the clip quickly made waves on landed on Eminem’s radar. In turn, Slim Shady reposted a screenshot of the visual with the praying hand emoji as a sign of his gratitude.
Eminem showing his gratitude towards president Obama 😼 pic.twitter.com/9XOXmAisVQ
— ✿ 𝒦♕ {Britney Era} ✿ (@BritneysEncore) December 12, 2020
Photo: Getty
Barack Obama Recites Lyrics To ‘Lose Yourself’ & Eminem Cosigns The Flows [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com