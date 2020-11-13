Jay-Z “Fan” Bypassed Airport Security To Hop On A Flight To See Him, Arrested

If y’all thought that Jay-Z‘s popularity had waned in the past decade, well then you haven’t met Yaazmina Payton.

According to The Chicago Tribute, the 23-year-old went above and beyond the call of duty to get the chance to see the Hip-Hop icon in person when she dodged security checkpoints at the O’Hare International Airport and hopped on an American Airlines flight for Los Angeles (Get it? Dodged, Los Angeles? Forget it).

Unfortunately for Payton she was spotted dipping under a set of ropes at the boarding door near the ticket gate at Terminal 3 around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday morning. Of course a ticket agent was alerted to her shenanigans and after failing to produce a boarding pass the jig was up. Payton was then taken into custody and charged with felony criminal trespass. After getting bagged the Jigga fan described how she was able to bypass security and admitted to sneaking into the gated area while Transportation Security Administration officers weren’t paying attention.

Payton also admitted passing another security checkpoint and said she was trying to go to LA to see the Grammy Award-winning rapper, Assistant State’s Attorney Jocelyn Schieve told the court.

Payton’s court-appointed attorney said she had post-traumatic stress disorder and an anxiety disorder.

Judge John F. Lyke Jr. ordered Payton released on $500 bail but approved a prosecution order barring her from the airport.

In a statement, a TSA spokesman said the agency was conducting an investigation that could take up to 90 days to complete.

Talk about a ride or die fan. We’re not co-signing what she did but the least Jay-Z can do is send her an autograph or a bag of Monogram for her troubles. Just sayin.’

