Nora Jones, a Chaplin for the police and fire department in Detroit, called in this morning to discuss the powerful prayer she prayed over the city of Detroit. Video of her prayer went viral and has been viewed over one million times.
If you missed it, press play up top to hear her story and also watch her prayer below!
Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE FROM 3PM-7PM
Sign up for our newsletter:
HEAD TO THE WILLIEMOOREJRSHOW.COM
Detroit Chaplin Goes Viral After Praying For The City [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com
More From BlackAmericaWeb