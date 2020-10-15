Coronavirus Update: Number of Jobless Claims Rises from Previous Week, Showing Reversal of Recovery

Jobless claims rose higher last week, with 898,000 Americans filing for unemployment benefits, according to data from the Department of Labor.

Weekly claims have fallen since peaking at 6.9 million in late March, but the reversal signals a long road ahead to get back to pre-pandemic levels of around 200,000 claims per week. Overall, more than 25 million citizens received some form of unemployment aid.

Jobless claims are not the only rising number. On Wednesday, the U.S. reported almost 60,000 new Covid-19 cases. There are now a total of over 7.9 million confirmed cases and almost 217,000 deaths.

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC

As fall and winter approach, health experts are warning Americans that small gatherings are becoming a leading source of virus spread. Doctors are also warning citizens not to let their guard down, especially as the holidays approach and college students return home for winter break.

Experts are also warning that young students, who often show mild or no symptoms at all, can contribute to a household spread of the virus, by infecting their parents who may then go on to infect other parts of their home and community.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and San Francisco 49ers player Fred Dean died late Wednesday night of coronavirus. He was 68.

Known for his quickness and power, the Arcadia, Louisiana native excelled as a linebacker at Louisiana Tech in the 1970s, then went on to play for the former San Diego Chargers and San Francisco 49ers.

Fred Dean was a four-time Pro Bowler and won two Super Bowl titles with the 49ers.

A 54-year-old patient in Mexico has tested positive for Covid-19 and influenza, the health ministry’s director of epidemiology confirmed earlier this week. The patient, who has a variety of pre-existing conditions including cancer, obesity and chronic lung disease, is the first case in the country where a patient has tested positive for both viruses simultaneously.

Officials at Brigham Young University-Idaho are investigating claims that some students are “intentionally” trying to get infected with coronavirus in order to sell their plasma for cash. The university condemned the behavior, saying it plans to suspend or expel any students caught attempting to contract the virus on purpose.

In convalescent plasma therapy approved by the Food and Drug Administration, doctors collect plasma from donors who have recovered from COVID-19 and give it to patients who are still fighting the virus.

One donation site, located close to Brigham Young, says on its website that it will pay survivors of COVID-19 $100 per visit and that survivors can potentially donate plasma multiple times.

As of Tuesday, the school had confirmed 119 active student cases of COVID-19 and 20 active employee cases.

Barron, the 14-year-old son of Donald Trump, tested positive for Covid-19, First Lady Melania Trump wrote in a post on the White House website.

Barron, who was asymptomatic, has tested negative in recent days.

The first lady, who tested positive for Covid-19 along with her husband, said her symptoms included body aches, cough, headaches and fatigue. In describing her treatment for coronavirus, Trump said she chose to increase her intake of vitamins and healthy food.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced it is canceling the 2021 Pro Bowl due to the pandemic. The Pro Bowl was originally scheduled to be played in Las Vegas on Jan. 31, 2021.

This is the first time the Pro Bowl has been cancelled since the 1949 season.

Also On Black America Web: