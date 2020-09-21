Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

GRIFF’S Prayer For The Las Vegas Raiders [VIDEO]

Not speaking in tongues! GRIFF is so excited about the Las Vegas Raiders’ first home game that he broke out into… er… “tongues”.

Watch the hilarious video above.

Sidenote: If the Raiders lose tonight, can someone please check on GRIFF. We need to make sure he’s on air in the morning.

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE FROM 3-7PM EST

Sign up for our newsletter:

 

HEAD TO THE WILLIEMOOREJRSHOW.COM

GRIFF’S Prayer For The Las Vegas Raiders [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
More From BlackAmericaWeb
Represent The Vote
Photos
Close