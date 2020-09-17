Willie Moore Jr Show
Get Up! Mornings: Mr. Griffin Says Take Time To Heal [VIDEO]

While we’re asking God to fix things, GRIFF encourages listeners to ask for healing from things that hurt us because there’s so much peace in letting go and letting God. 

 

Get Up! Mornings: Mr. Griffin Says Take Time To Heal [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

