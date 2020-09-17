Get Up! Mornings: Mr. Griffin Says Take Time To Heal [VIDEO]

While we’re asking God to fix things, GRIFF encourages listeners to ask for healing from things that hurt us because there’s so much peace in letting go and letting God.
