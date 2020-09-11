Kelontae Gavin Releases New Single “Hold Me Close,” Announces New Album

New music from Kelontae Gavin is here!
Earlier this year he debuted “Hold Me Close,” and now it’s available on all digital outlets everywhere as it currently sits on Billboard’s Top 20 Gospel National Airplay Chart.
“‘Hold Me Close’ is a song for every person from every walk of life,” he says. “I’m not just excited for the church to hear it, but the world to hear it.”
The song comes from his forthcoming album, The Now Experience, due Fall 2020.
