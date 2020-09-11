Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Kelontae Gavin Releases New Single “Hold Me Close,” Announces New Album

kelontae gavin

Source: Press / Kelontae Gavin

New music from Kelontae Gavin is here!

Earlier this year he debuted “Hold Me Close,” and now it’s available on all digital outlets everywhere as it currently sits on Billboard’s Top 20 Gospel National Airplay Chart. 

“‘Hold Me Close’ is a song for every person from every walk of life,” he says. “I’m not just excited for the church to hear it, but the world to hear it.”

The song comes from his forthcoming album, The Now Experience, due Fall 2020. 

 

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE FROM 3-7PM EST

Sign up for our newsletter:

 

HEAD TO THE WILLIEMOOREJRSHOW.COM

Kelontae Gavin Releases New Single “Hold Me Close,” Announces New Album  was originally published on getuperica.com

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Represent The Vote
Photos
Close