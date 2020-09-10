Willie Moore Jr Show
Brian Courtney Wilson Debuts Video For His Remake To Marvin Gaye’s Classic, “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)”

Brian Courtney Wilson already had us feeling a little nostalgic with the release of his version of Marvin Gaye’s classic “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler),” and now, there’s a music video for it! 

The performance video pictured in black and white was shot in a recording studio with live instruments and background vocals that add to the throwback vibe. 

Brian Courtney Wilson Debuts Video For His Remake To Marvin Gaye’s Classic, “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)”  was originally published on getuperica.com

