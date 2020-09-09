President Donald Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize by a member of the Norwegian parliament, citing the recent peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
According to Fox News, Trump was also nominated in 2018 following his Singapore summit with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, however, he did not win.
The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize is selected on December 10.
Trump Has Been Nominated For A Nobel Peace Prize By Norwegian Lawmaker was originally published on 92q.com
