Jason Wright Talks Becoming The NFL’s First Black Team President

Jason Wright becoming the Washington Football Team’s president is historic.

Wright calls into the Russ Parr Morning Show to discuss how he feels becoming the youngest and the first Black NFL president in the league’s history.

Washington Football Team appointed Jason Wright as team president in a historic hire. Wright will be responsible for leading the organization’s business divisions, including operations, finance, sales, and marketing. Wright now becomes the first black president of an NFL team. pic.twitter.com/Qoti1iBKAk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2020

Some have come out to cast doubt in the team’s selection but Wright ensures people that despite what people may think, he’s the most qualified for the role.

