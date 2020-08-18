‘Clueless’ Reboot Coming To Peacock, Puts Focus Squarely On Dionne

Clueless, the teen comedy film starring Stacey Dash, Alicia Silverstone, and Paul Rudd, turned 25 this past July and it remains one of the most iconic of the genre.

It has now been announced that a reboot of the series will be coming to the Peacock streaming service, putting the focus squarely on Dash’s former character, Dionne.

Deadline exclusively reports that the Clueless reboot has reached a development deal with the streaming service and has veteran television writers Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey at the helm. The outlet adds that the producers of the series have been pitching this ahead of last fall thus finally culminating into the new deal.

More from Deadline:

Written by Reddout and Hickey, the new Clueless is described as a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latté and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when the high school queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong No. 2 Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend?

When news of the retooling first went wide last October, there were whispers that the update will have a tinge of mystery to it. No word yet if any of the past stars from the franchise will peek their heads in.

Photo: Getty

