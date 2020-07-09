Do you ever feel like no matter what you do, you just aren’t enough?

Gospel megastar Kirk Franklin recently shared a message on Twitter that will inspire you to remember that you are always enough because you are one of God’s creations.

He wrote, “There will ALWAYS be somebody better than you, so who God says you are should always be enough. His approval is the only thing that matters.”

There will ALWAYS be somebody better than you, so who God says you are should always be enough. His approval is the only thing that matters❤️ — Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) July 6, 2020

We’re not sure what caused Franklin to send out this message but it was right on time.

Kirk Franklin Inspires In Latest Social Media Post: You Only Need God’s Approval was originally published on getuperica.com