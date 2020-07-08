Breonna Taylor’s Family Says She Was Still Alive After Being Shot, But Police Didn’t Offer Aid

Breonna Taylor‘s family is once again speaking out about new details regarding the murder of the 26-year old EMT after a new report reveals that she was actually still alive after being shot in her home.

On Monday (Jul 6), Breonna Taylor’s family, who is currently in a lawsuit against police and the city of Louisville, revealed that Taylor was actually still alive after being shot more than 8 times while sleeping in her bed and only succumbed to her injuries after being denied medical attention by the detectives.

The 31-page complaint filed Sunday (Jul 5) presents a new narrative of the events leading up to the raid, which it describes as “wanton” and “reckless,” and attempts to fill in the details of how the 26-year-old Black woman died at the hands of white officers.

“The document also contends that the post-midnight raid on March 13 was motivated by the mayor’s desire to clear a block in one of Louisville’s most blighted neighborhoods for redevelopment,” the report said. “The court papers amend an earlier lawsuit against the three officers who fired into Ms. Taylor’s apartment while executing a search warrant, seeking evidence against an ex-boyfriend who was a convicted drug dealer.”

According to the New York Times, Breonna Taylor was alive for up to six minutes after being shot, only to be ignored by the offending detectives before ultimately losing her life.

“In the six minutes that elapsed from the time Breonna was shot, to the time she died, we have no evidence suggesting that any officer made entry in an attempt to check and assist her,” the family’s lawyer, Sam Aguiar, said. “She suffered.”

After the explosive claims were revealed, Louisville City officials called the claims a “gross mischaracterization,” before noting that the coroner who performed the autopsy revealed that Taylor’s injuries would have been lethal even with intervention. “Even if it had happened outside of an ER we couldn’t have saved her,” coroner, Dr. Barbara Weakley-Jones said.

Despite the claims from city officials, the lack of information provided by officers at the scene has left investigators piecing together what actually happened on that unfortunate night.

As previously reported, the police report obtained by officials surrounding the incident was left almost completely blank, leaving Taylor’s family to pick up the pieces and seek justice for Breonna, who’s killers are still walking free despite numerous calls for justice.

State officials note that although the no-knock warrant method that led to Breonna Taylor’s demise was “wreckless”, the idea that the officers allowed Taylor to die is “far fetched”, insisting that all three officers did “what they could” on the scene to save the young woman’s life.

Regardless of officials’ claims, records show that the first 911 calls from neighbors indicate the shooting began around 12:42 a.m. and Taylor’s time of death was “approximately 12:48,” the documents show, stopping short of adding what methods if any were used to attempt to save her life.

“Why didn’t they go in to help her? They just got shot. Why rush back in and get someone else shot?” Jefferson County Commonwealth’s attorney, Tom Wine, said.

The emergency log from that night indicates that an ambulance was sent to Ms. Taylor’s home at 11:12 p.m. on March 12, but left at 11:39 p.m., though the reasons it was dispatched and left after 26 minutes remains unclear,the complaint says. At 12:44, after shots were fired, the log was updated with the following notation: “PD NEEDS EMS NOW”, despite officials claiming that they didn’t know that Ms. Taylor was wounded until later. Phone logs show that her boyfriend, Mr. Walker called 911 at 12:47 a.m.

“Is she alert and able to talk to you?” the operator asked him. “No,” he responded, and then he cried out: “Oh my god. Oh my god.”

As of press time, one of the officers involved in the incident has been fired with the remaining two officers being placed on administrative leave, leaving many to call for the arrest and conviction of all three officers involved,

Breonna Taylor’s Family Says She Was Still Alive After Being Shot, But Police Didn’t Offer Aid was originally published on hiphopwired.com