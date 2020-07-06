Minister Louis Farrakhan Delivers July 4 Speech Addressing State of Black America

Minister Louis Farrakhan had some choice words for those in power and skeptics with his latest speech, “The Criterion.”

Delivered on Saturday ( Jul 4), Min. Farrakhan addressed the current state of affairs in America, the world, the coronavirus global pandemic, and other critical subjects including the onslaught of racism and police brutality in America, and the death of one of his disciples Abdul Hafeez Muhammad, on Independence Day, which also marks the 90th anniversary of the existence of the Nation of Islam in America.

“This message will not just be for Muslims; it is not just for Christians; it is not just for Jews, it is for every inhabitant of this planet,” Minister Farrakhan said. “I say to you with deep humility from the 25th Surah of the Qur’an: ‘Blessed is He Who sent down the Discrimination upon His servant that he might be a warner to the nations.”

Throughout the almost three-hour speech, Minister Farrakhan paid tribute to the Nation Of Islam leaders who came before him, before addressing his detractors who have continued to accuse him of being both racist and anti-Semitic.

“I’ve never shed the blood of another human being to get where I am today. I represent a God that came with the power to save. They tell lies to make you think I am a bigot or anti-semite so that you won’t listen to what I’m saying. So far they’ve been pretty successful,” Min. Farrakhan said. “Now I have to bring up the thing I’m doing that makes me so hated. Members of the Jewish community were given the Torah by Moses. 300 years from the birth of Jesus, the civilization of Moses was broken. A man named Nimrod and Jewish scholars wrote a word called the [Talmud]. They made that word in their minds and in their believers’ minds greater than God’s word. Go back and listen to more of Farrakhan and get to know me. Not from the mouths of your lying imposter brothers, but from the God within. If you really think I hate the Jewish people, you don’t know me at all. [I’ve never] uttered the words of death to the Jewish people.”

The Nation of Islam leader also called for Donald Trump and other world leaders to “atone for their sins” or else “feel even harsher wrath in the months to come”, before noting that this will be his final public speech “for a while,” before noting that America is currently experiencing a “long-overdue reckoning that God has designed to be a purge of wickedness and tyranny.”

“This country was never made for the slave because they only fashioned us a ⅗ of a human,” Min Farrakhan said. “This country wasn’t made for poor people. It was made for white people of privilege, of scholarship, and who felt they were masters of God’s earth. But, no lesser being deserves that privilege. How did we become lesser beings? You can’t say all men are created equal and hold another nation enslaved. So, the dog whistle in Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ [really means] ‘Make America White Again.’ That’s why white nationalists are fleeing to his call. The question we have to ask is, ‘Are you a hypocrite, America?’ If you didn’t mean for the black, poor, and woman to enjoy full rights of citizenship, what did you mean? You can’t pacify us with a smooth, crooked tongue. We know you. We’ve lived with you over 465 years.”

The 87-year old polarized public figure also addressed the novel coronavirus, stating that the wave isn’t over before cautioning Black people about rushing to sign up for a government-issued vaccine.

“All of us have witnessed the effects of Coronavirus, which is once again beginning to spike in the U.S.,” Farrakhan continued. “I say to my brothers and sisters in Africa, if they come up with a vaccine, be careful. Do not take their medications. We need to call a meeting of our skilled virologists, epidemiologists, and students of biology and chemistry. We need to give ourselves something better. There are 14 therapies we can treat it with. The virus is a pestilence from Heaven. The only way to stop it is going to heaven. They’re plotting to give 7 billion 500 million people a vaccination. Dr. Fauci, Bill [and Melinda] Gates, you want to depopulate the earth. What the hell gives you that right? To those who think they’ll die without the vaccine, you’re sure to die now. They [just] want a quicker death.”

Check out the powerful speech in its entirety below.

Minister Louis Farrakhan Delivers July 4 Speech Addressing State of Black America was originally published on hiphopwired.com