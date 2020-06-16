P&G’s ‘Take On Race’: Watch Short Films ‘The Talk’, ‘The Look’, & ‘The Choice’

P&G is calling out racial bias and sparking the conversations that we need to be having with our family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers in a series of short films.

The short films, “The Talk”, “The Look” and “The Choice” aim to inspire conversations to drive understanding, empathy and change.

Together with all of their brands, P&G has stepped up and established a fund with an initial contribution of five million dollars to accelerate and expand their efforts to advance equality for all people. Right now, they are especially focused on supporting Black Americans who face racism, bias and brutality.

The P&G “Take on Race” fund will support organizations, large and small that mobilize and activate change in our community.

Check out the three award-winning films below and visit PG.com/TakeOnRace to learn more about the fund.

THE CHOICE

THE LOOK

THE TALK